Up the Ladder: Secuoya, Amazon MGM

Secuoya Content Group has appointed Pierluigi Gazzolo to its Board of Directors. Gazzolo is a seasoned media executive with a 30-year track record leading global operations at major companies such as Paramount and TelevisaUnivision. In his most recent role as CEO of ViX, he led its launch and rapid growth, positioning it as the world’s largest Spanish-language streaming platform. He has also served on the Boards of international companies such as Sky Media, Seoul Broadcasting System, and Rainbow.

Nicole Clemens has been appointed to the role of vice president and head of International Originals at Prime Video and MGM Studios, reporting to Kelly Day, vice president of Prime Video international. Clemens is set to relocate from Los Angeles to London, the headquarters of the international originals team. She was most recently president of Paramount Television Studios.