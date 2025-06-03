Dynamic Renews “The Sommerdahl Murders” for S7

Dynamic Television’s Danish crime series “The Sommerdahl Murders” has been renewed for a seventh season.

Additionally, the series has been picked up by TV4 in Sweden, TV2 in Norway, MTV3 in Finland and NPO in the Netherlands, among others.

The Nordic drama, based on Anna Grue’s bestselling book franchise, is a co-production between Dynamic Television, ZDF, ndF, Sequoia Global Alliance, and Danish broadcaster TV 2. Production for season 7 has begun filming and the series is expected to premiere next year.

Set against the sun-drenched coastal backdrop of Helsingør, The Sommerdahl Murders combines gripping murder cases with the evolving personal lives of its characters. Peter Mygind returns as Detective Chief Inspector Dan Sommerdahl, alongside André Babikian as his best friend and partner, Detective Superintendent Flemming Torp.

The Sommerdahl Murders is created by Lolita Bellstar (Lulu & Leon, The Legacy), who serves as head writer alongside Christine Exner and Jonna Bolin-Cullberg.

The series is produced by Danish production company Sequoia Global Alliance. Executive producers are Janni Helleskov of Sequoia Global Alliance, Matthias Walther and Karoline Müller from ndF, and Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann and Annika Schmidt of Dynamic Television.