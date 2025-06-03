Cineflix Rights’ Factual Titles Travel the World

Cineflix Rights has closed several deals for U.S. and Canadian-produced documentary titles.

Secret Nazi Science (pictured), which reveals how the Nazis commandeered Germany’s top scientists to work around the clock to win the war, has been acquired by National Geographic Channels for the U.K. and Eire.

Canada’s Bell Media has bought seasons 23-26 of Mayday: Air Disaster for its English and French channels.

Little Sapiens has sold to France’s Canal+ for its Planete+ channel and also to Japan where it will air on NHK. The documentary reveals how prehistoric children may have been the very drivers of human evolution.

ABC (Australia), NRK (Norway) and YLE (Finland) have acquired Summer Qamp, a documentary following a group of LGBTQ+ youth at an idyllic lakeside camp in Alberta, Canada.

Richard Life, SVP, Acquisitions and Co-productions, Cineflix Rights, said: “History and science documentaries remain evergreen genres for buyers worldwide—whether it’s fresh perspectives on well-known events like the Second World War, new scientific discoveries about ancient civilizations, or enduring brands like Mayday: Air Disaster, now in its 26th season. I’ll be at Banff looking to pick up more content in these genres and to partner with North American producers to bring their shows to international audiences.”