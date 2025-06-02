Poland’s ATM Grupa to Adapt “Your Honor”

Yes Studios’ scripted format Your Honor is set to be adapted in Poland by independent production studio ATM Grupa. The Polish version – the 12th adaptation to date —has the working title of Sędzia.

Your Honor is a legal thriller telling the story of a respected senior judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident, leading to difficult choices, moral dilemmas, and terrible consequences as he attempts to keep the crime a secret.

ATM Grupa is the company behind shows such as The Pack, Hold Tight, Just One Look, Absolute Beginners, Pitbull, Skołowani, and Travel Essentials.

Your Honor was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and produced by yes TV and Koda Communications. yes Studios represents the original drama series and the format worldwide.