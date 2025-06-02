Nippon TV Expands in Tokyo and Los Angeles

Nippon TV is launching Gyokuro Studio in Tokyo and a new business hub in Los Angeles.

Newly established Gyokuro Studio — from the name of the prestigious Japanese tea ‘Gyokuro’ — aims to develop ten unscripted titles each year, reaching a total of 100 titles over the next ten years, with plans to distribute them to audiences worldwide. The studio will co-create not only with in-house talent but also with external creators and production houses.

Kenichiro Akiyama, who has served as chief producer of many primetime entertainment shows at Nippon TV, has been appointed as the head of the Studio.

Nippon TV L.A. business office is a new business hub to be established in Los Angeles. It will focus on driving sales of content and IP in North America and Latin America, grow alliances with local distribution studios, and build a local production framework, among other endeavors.

Tom Miyauchi, who has served as the head of Formats at Nippon TV, has been appointed as the head of the new business office and will be relocating to Los Angeles to launch operations from July.