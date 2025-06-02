Kanal D Inks New Sales in the CIS Region

Istanbul-based Kanal D International has secured new licensing deals for six of its Turkish dramas across the CIS region.

The titles include The Family Burden, A Father’s Promise, For My Son, Kuzey Güney, Sunshine Girls, and Forbidden Love.

The Family Burden and A Father’s Promise feature emotional family stories, while For My Son explores the power of family bonds in the face of adversity.

Two brothers with contrasting personalities are at the center of modern classic Kuzey Güney; while romantic comedies Forbidden Love and Sunshine Girls explore the evergreen themes of friendship, love, and life’s unexpected twists.