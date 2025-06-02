Inter Medya Secures New Deals in CEE

Turkey-based Inter Medya has finalized new sales for its drama series “Valley of Hearts” in Central and Eastern Europe.

Produced by TIMS&B Productions, the family saga has now been licensed to Georgia and Hungary. To date, the drama series has been licensed in more than 30 countries.

Most recently, the series premiered on Mediaset’s Canal 5 in Italy, where its debut episode ranked among the most-watched primetime programs.

Valley of Hearts follows the fierce power struggles within the powerful Şansalan family. Its cast includes Ece Uslu, Aras Aydın, Hafsanur Sancaktutan, Leyla Tanlar, Burak Sergen and İlker Aksum.