Melissa George To Star In “Ms. X”

Plus6Four Entertainment, South Pacific Pictures and Dynamic Television have unveiled that Melissa George (In Treatment, The Mosquito Coast, The Good Wife) is set to star in Ms. X, a new six-part crime dramedy commissioned in New Zealand for free-to-air network Three and WBD’s BVoD service ThreeNow.

Production begins next week, and the series is expected to release in 2026. Plus6Four and South Pacific Pictures are producing, with Dynamic Television co-producing and handling worldwide distribution.

Written and created by Hannah Marshall and David de Lautour, Ms. X stars George as a suburban mum who teams up with an old high school friend to scare her cheating husband into staying faithful. But when things turn (accidentally) homicidal, she is pulled into a criminal underworld, caught between the cops, the cartel and a vicious PTA.

The series is made possible with funding from NZ On Air and the NZ Screen Production Rebate.