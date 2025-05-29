Cake to Rep Animated Series ‘Bubblegem’

London-based kids’ entertainment specialist Cake has acquired Korean animated adventure series “Bubblegem.”

Produced by Campfire Aniworks for EBS Korea and Chinese streamer Tencent Video, Bubblegem has already aired successfully on Netflix in Korea, Mediacorp in Singapore and Mentari TV in Indonesia. A second series has launched this year bringing the total number of episodes to 52. A third series has been greenlit for delivery in 2026 in Korea and China.

Aimed at girls 6-9 years old, Bubblegem follows the adventures of Princess Purple, a curious young mermaid who secretly journeys to the human world. When her mermaid identity is in danger of being revealed, her secret guardian, Pink Star, intervenes, accidentally scattering the ancient and powerful Bubblegem. Six fellow mermaid princesses are sent to help Purple recover the lost Bubblegems and, together, they must learn to adapt to life on land, navigating friendships and dealing with the everyday mishaps of school while protecting the human world at all costs.