U.S. Public Radio & TV Takes MAGA to Court

Most MAGA supporters don’t tune in to the U.S. National Public Radio (NPR) and to the Public Broadcasting System (PBS), but they don’t want anyone else to tune in either.

So, in April, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to end the $535 million a year of federal funds to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which, in turn, funds both NRP and PBS.

Now, NPR and three local public radio stations are suing the Trump administration on the basis that the order counters the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which prohibits federal agencies from controlling CPB; that it violates the First Amendment (freedom of speech); and that the action is “text-book retaliation and viewpoint-based discrimination.”

Previously, both CPB and PBS have indicated that they will also fight the executive order.