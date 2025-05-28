Cineflix Showcases New Docs and A Lifetime Biopic

Cineflix Rights has added a number of factual series to its Spring/Summer 2025 slate along with a new Lifetime biopic movie telling the story of Toddlers & Tiaras pageant princess star Alana Thompson.

Biopic movie I Was Honey Boo Boo — from Cineflix Productions and ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment for Lifetime — is narrated by Alana Thompson, who became known as “Honey Boo Boo” while on the U.S. kids’ pageant circuit. The movie offers a glimpse into what happened behind the scenes from her perspective and reveals how her on-screen confidence concealed the harsh reality of family struggles.

New factual series include: Choir Games, featuring the Young People’s Chorus of New York City and the New Zealand’s Kaitāia Community Voices at the 2024 World Choir Games; Ancient Justice, a journey through history’s misdeeds and the consequences the perpetrators faced; Trace, Track, Get My Car Back!, following police recovery teams who swipe stolen vehicles back from under the noses of the crooks who stole them; Can Dogs Talk?, featuring the smartest dogs on the planet, their proud owners, and pioneering animal communication scientists; and Rome Underground, exploring how engineers and archaeologists have joined forces in downtown Rome to build a new metro line.