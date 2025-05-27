Banijay Germany Opens “Villa of Temptations”

Banijay Entertainment has launched new reality competition Villa of Temptations, a format from Banijay Productions Germany. The show, hosted by Verona Pooth, will air on July 7 on Germany’s SAT.1 and on streamer Joyn.

The format sees 14 celebrities move into a seeming paradise for two weeks — but appearances are deceptive. No glamour, no beds, no showers, if guests want more, they have to pay. Every temptation and comfort will be deducted from the prize money of €250,000. Whoever gives in pays — and at everyone’s expense.

Banijay Productions Germany is the company behind reality shows such as Kampf der Realitystars (RTL2), Temptation Island (RTL), and Mission Unknown: Atlantic (YouTube/Prime Video).