A “Super” U.S. Box Office

Consider this: In 2013 — a good box office year — North America’s cinema ticket sales reached $314.3 million (adjusted for 2025 inflation) during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. During this year’s Memorial Day weekend (May 23-26), box office totals for Hollywood movies reached a record $326.7 million in the U.S. and Canada.

Leading the pack was Disney’s remake of the 2002 animated feature Lilo & Stitch ($183 million), and Paramount’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning ($77.5 million).

These latest box office figures contrast with a disappointing first quarter, when North America’s box office recorded an 11.6 percent drop compared to the same period of the previous year. For this weekend, cinemas’ ticket sales were up 22.3 percent from last year.

Reportedly, Disney invested $100 million on Lilo & Stitch, while the budget for Paramount’s latest Mission Impossible installment ultimately reached $400 million.

Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures