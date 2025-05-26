Inter Medya Secures Sale of ‘Heartstrings’ to Romania

Turkey-based Inter Medya has licensed drama series ‘Heartstrings’ to Romania.

Fist unveiled last January at Content Americas, the drama series follows Mahinur, who finds out that the beloved daughter she has raised for years, Bade, is not her biological child. Meanwhile, her biological daughter, Derin, has been raised by Mahinur’s millionaire boss, Aras. When Bade’s illness forces these two families to unite, Mahinur and Aras must come together as a family, embarking on an emotional journey of healing and discovering an unexpected and profound love.

The series has 125 episodes available for international licensing.