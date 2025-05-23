Israeli Romcom ‘Save the Date’ Sold in Multiple Territories

Keshet International has secured a raft of sales for romantic comedy Save the Date (Bekarov Etzli), which has just been greenlit for a second season in Israel by Keshet 12.

Originally produced by Tedy Productions with Reisdor for Keshet 12, Save the Date follows successful wedding planner Dassy, who suddenly finds herself single. When her grandmother’s old love spell backfires, Dassy is unexpectedly juggling four suitors from her past and present. Dancing with the Stars Israel winner Adi Havshush stars as Dassy, alongside an Israeli cast that includes Tomer Capone (The Boys, When Heroes Fly).

Keshet has licensed the format to Alpha TV in Greece and Cyprus, where the Greek adaptation is currently in development by the FTA TV channel. Keshet Germany is also developing the romcom format for the German TV market.

The scripted series has been sold to Netflix in Israel, where it will debut on the streaming platform from May 25. Additional sales have been secured in 12 other territories, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Created by Yoav Tsafir, Tmira Yardeni, Tamara Salem, and Tamar Marom, Save the Date secured a 17.2 percent average viewing share across its series debut on Keshet 12 last summer.