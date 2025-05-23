‘Everything About My Wife’ Makes Netflix Premiere

“Everything About My Wife,” the romantic comedy film produced by GMA Pictures, CreaZion Studios, and Glimmer Studio Philippines, makes its worldwide Netflix debut on May 29.

Starring Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo, and Sam Milby, Everything About My Wife tells the story of Dom (Dennis), an unhappily married man who struggles to end his marriage to his wife, Imo (Jennylyn). In a moment of desperation, Dom calls on Miguel (Sam), a notorious womanizer, to seduce his wife. The plan succeeds, but things take an unexpected turn when Miguel unexpectedly falls in love with Imo.

Directed by Real S. Florido, the movie also features a cast of seasoned artists, including Carmi Martin, Nova Villa, Isay Alvarez, Polo Laurel, Alex Agustin, Joyang, and Karlo Aranza.

Everything About My Wife will stream on Netflix in the Philippines and in most territories worldwide beginning on May 29. Viewers in the U.S., Guam, Saipan, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Finland, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East can catch it starting on July 28.