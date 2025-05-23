Content Warsaw Expands Conference Agenda

International studios Keshet, Viaplay Group, ZDF Studios and United Media and global producers Banijay, Balloon Entertainment and May One have joined the Content Warsaw conference line-up.

Kelly Wright, MD of distribution at Keshet; Vanda Rapti, executive VP, Viaplay Select & Content Distribution, at Viaplay Group; Mirela Nastase, director of drama at ZDF Studios; and Tatjana Pavlović, director of original content sales and coproduction at United Media, will take part in an international buyers panel to discuss what content they are acquiring from the CEE market, what is gaining global interest, what they are looking for next and how local partnerships and deals are being structured.

Taking place from June 2-5, 2025, Content Warsaw has programmed a number of international screenings, keynotes and conference sessions from majors including Disney, Paramount Global Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, ZDF Studios and SkyShowtime, together with other leading players, surrounded by a market.

Additional conference sessions include panels of executives who will explore the growth of the Czech content industry, the booming CEE formats market and the evolution of European coproduction alliances, alongside fireside chats and keynotes from Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and SkyShowtime.