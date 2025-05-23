Bomanbridge Launches ‘The Lost Secrets of Jesus’

Singapore and London-based Bomanbridge Media is presenting The Lost Secrets of Jesus, a documentary that peels back the layers of centuries-old tradition and artistic interpretation to reveal the real historical and archaeological evidence behind the life of Jesus.

Taking viewers on a journey from the ruins of Bethlehem to the heart of Roman politics, this 60-minute special uncovers the lost cities, astonishing discoveries, and hidden truths that shaped the world of Jesus.

Through expert insights and new findings, The Lost Secrets of Jesus challenges what we think we know, offering a fresh perspective on Jesus and the world he lived in.