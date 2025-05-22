‘World of Street Woman Fighter’ Goes Global

Korea MNET’s dance competition “World Of Street Woman Fighter” will be available to viewers around the world on May 27 through various streaming platforms and channels.

The program will air on ABEMA in Japan; Viu in Southeast Asia, Middle East, Northern Africa, Southern Africa, Australia and New Zealand; Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada; tvN Asia in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Myanmar and Maldives; FPT Play in Vietnam; and iQIYI in Taiwan. It will also be available to watch via digital platforms including Mnet Plus and YouTube.

Building on the success of the Street Woman Fighter franchise, this third installment brings together six female dance crews from around the world representing five countries — Australia, Korea, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

The crews’ competition will be hosted by Sung Han Bin of Zerobaseone and judged by a panel featuring J.Y. Park, head of JYP Entertainment, choreographer Aliya Janell and veteran judge Mike Song, leader of the dance crew Kinjaz.