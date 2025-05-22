ProSiebenSat.1 Board Advises Against MFE Bid

The executive board and the supervisory board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media recommended shareholders not to accept the takeover offer made by Berlusconi family-controlled MFE-Mediaforeurope.

The offer is considered inadequate and, from the perspective of ProSiebenSat.1, does not reflect the expected future development of the value of the company.

According to MFE, the objective pursued with the current offer is neither a full takeover nor the acquisition of a majority of the shares in ProSiebenSat.1. Rather, according to MFE, the offer is intended to increase flexibility for future share acquisitions.

MFE made an offer for ProSieben as part of a plan to build a pan-European broadcaster and platform to resist competition from U.S. streamers.