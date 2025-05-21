TeamTO Set to Return to Annecy Fest

European animation studio TeamTO is set to make a major showing at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 8-14, 2025), following its acquisition by RIVA Studios in December.

The TeamTO’s Studio Focus panel will spotlight both legacy and future-forward projects, presenting the studio’s expanded creative slate, which also includes adult and 2D animation offerings.

TeamTO’s CTO Jean-Baptiste Spieser will lead the global unveiling of the studio’s proprietary software platforms: Tangerine and Yuzu. After more than 15 years of R&D, these in-house technologies — used extensively on productions such as The Creature Cases and Jade Armor — will now be made available for licensing.

In addition to its original content and proprietary tools, TeamTO is now actively expanding its international service work: co-productions, development support, and end-to-end animation services across both 2D and 3D pipelines.

“TeamTO has always been a pioneer in Europe’s animation landscape,” said president and CEO, Marco Balsamo. “Annecy marks our official return to the public stage and we couldn’t be more excited to show what we’ve been working on. With a revitalized slate of originals, powerful new technology, and the capacity to take on world-class service work, we’re stepping into a bold new chapter.”