Paramount Global Welcomes Buyers and Stars at L.A. Screenings

Paramount Global Content Distribution welcomed hundreds of global buyers for the L.A. Screenings on the Paramount Studios Lot on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The buyers were surprised with a Q&A with Boston Blue executive producer and star Donnie Wahlberg while NCIS: Tony & Ziva stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo joined Wahlberg to chat with attendees throughout lunch.

Sunday was also a busy day for the international TV content acquisition contingent. In addition to another day of Paramount Global screenings, Fox Entertainment Global held a party on the Fox studios lot and Sony Pictures TV held a presentation in the evening.

Pictured l. to r.: David Stapf, president, CBS Studios, Michael Weatherly (“Tony DiNozzo” from NCIS: Tony & Ziva), Cote de Pablo (“Ziva David” from NCIS: Tony & Ziva), Lisa Kramer, president, International Content Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Donnie Wahlberg (“Danny Reagan” from Boston Blue) and Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer, Paramount and president, Republic Pictures.