Paramount Global Content Distribution welcomed hundreds of global buyers for the L.A. Screenings on the Paramount Studios Lot on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The buyers were surprised with a Q&A with Boston Blue executive producer and star Donnie Wahlberg while NCIS: Tony & Ziva stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo joined Wahlberg to chat with attendees throughout lunch.
Sunday was also a busy day for the international TV content acquisition contingent. In addition to another day of Paramount Global screenings, Fox Entertainment Global held a party on the Fox studios lot and Sony Pictures TV held a presentation in the evening.
