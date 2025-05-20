Cannes Fest’s Iris Knobloch Honored at Special Luncheon

Eli Roth, founder of The Horror Section, Christopher Woodrow, founder of Media Capital Technologies, and Veronica Ferres, founder of Construction Film, hosted an exclusive luncheon yesterday in Biot, France, in honor of Iris Knobloch, president of the Cannes Film Festival, and also honoring Golden Globes president, Helen Hoehne.

Talent and industry notables in attendance at the event included Oscar winning director/filmmaker Sean Baker, Raj Singh, Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Jameela Jamil, Amoury Nolasco, George Finn, Eli Massilon, Lorenzo Antonucci, Marta Pozzan, Blanca Blanco, Lilly Krug, Tarak Ben Ammar, and Nicole Muj, among others.

Media Capital Technologies and The Horror Section recently announced they would finance and produce Eli Roth’s new horror film Ice Cream Man.