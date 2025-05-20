ABC Commercial Inks Sale of “Ladies in Black” to UKTV

ABC Commercial has secured the sale of drama series “Ladies in Black” to UKTV, part of BBC Studios, for its streaming service ‘U’ in the U.K. and Ireland.

Produced by Bunya Productions and inspired by Madeleine St John’s bestselling novel, Ladies in Black is a drama set in 1960s Sydney. Following the lives of a group of department store employees navigating love, ambition, and identity during a time of social change.

Karen Quinn, manager, Content Sales at ABC Commercial, said: “we’re absolutely thrilled to see Ladies in Black picked up by UKTV for audiences in the UK and Ireland. The series has already struck a chord with international viewers thanks to performances by the leading female actors; Debi Mazar, Miranda Otto and Jessica De Gouw, its compelling female-driven narratives, striking visual aesthetic, and lush, era-evoking soundtrack. With its authentic celebration of women’s voices and vibrant production values, Ladies in Black is proving to be a standout drama that resonates deeply with global audiences.”