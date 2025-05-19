Banijay Kids & Family Sends ‘Totally Spies!’ To ITVX And POP

Banijay Kids & Family announced that the seventh season of Totally Spies! will head to ITVX and POP in the U.K.

The seventh season of the animated show features new friends, new villains, and an array of new gadgets. The season debuted on Gulli in France and airs worldwide on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms across EMEA, the U.S., and Discovery LATAM.

An eighth season is in production with commissioning broadcasters Gulli and Warner Bros. Discovery EMEA.

Additionally, a live-action adaptation is in development, produced by Banijay Kids & Family and in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Gloria Sanchez Productions.