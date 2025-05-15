WBD Alumn Cristina Sarnoff Launches Sarnoff Media

Former WB Discovery senior executive Cristina D. Sarnoff has established Sarnoff Media Company to develop and produce original content.

Sarnoff Media launches with a slate of original series projects that include integrated partnerships and collaborations with National Lampoon, Jeanie Buss and David McLane’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling, actor-producer Jay Ellis (Insecure TV Series, Top Gun: Maverick) and actor-singer-songwriter and television personality Carlos Ponce.

Sarnoff’s new company will also work with advertising agencies to develop and produce branded entertainment for national advertisers seeking to target the U.S. Hispanic market.

Inaugural projects include celebrity game show Star Crush, hosted, created and produced by Carlos Ponce; ad sales for WOW – Women Of Wrestling, now entering its fourth season of distribution by Paramount Global; comedy adventure Vacaciones, a Latino re-imagination of the National Lampoon brand; and series Jay Ellis’ Black BarMitzvah.

“Cristina understands the importance of seeing female role models and immediately envisioned how advertisers can authentically showcase their brands by connecting to our diversified and empowering WOW Superhero athletes, live events and fans,” said WOW co-owner and executive producer Jeanie Buss.

“Cristina’s entrepreneurial leap into creating a media company dedicated to authentic multicultural storytelling is a game-changer,” said producer Danny Roth. Vacaciones is the perfect example of how she’s honoring cultural nuances while opening new doors for brands to connect with audiences in an organic, meaningful way.”

“Brands have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to tell compelling, culturally authentic stories that drive systemic change,” said Sarnoff. “Branded entertainment isn’t just the future—it’s the now. Sarnoff Media Co. and S.H.E. are building a platform that celebrates diversity, delivers measurable impact for partners, and sets a new standard for purpose-driven content. This is a sustainable model proving we can do well for others while driving business success.”