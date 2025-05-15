L.A. Screenings Indies 2025 – Day 1

The independent portion of the L.A. Screenings 2025 began today, May 15, and will run until tomorrow at the newly “adopted” 12-story Roosevelt Hotel, which for the first time in the L.A. Screenings’ 62-year history has replaced the Century Plaza Hotel in an effort to contain costs.

According to the event organizers, the L.A. Screenings Independents has registered — as per today — 225 buyers and 58 exhibiting distribution companies. In addition to indies and several Korean companies grouped under the KOCCA banner, studios such as Disney, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate, and MGM Amazon are also exhibiting at the Roosevelt hotel in Hollywood.

As early as 9 a.m. today, distributors exhibiting in suites on nine floors of the hotel and at meeting tables in the Academy ballroom had back-to-back meetings with buyers — mostly from Latin America. The main challenge was keeping the time of the scheduled meetings since one of the hotel elevators was out of service, causing delays. The problem was later alleviated by opening up the emergency exit doors to the hotel stairs.

Pictured: L.A. Screenings organizers Isabella Marquez and Lissette San Martin.