WBD Presents Programming Line-up

Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks held their 2025 Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden today.

Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO, announced several new series for 2025/2026, including: Food Network’s competition show Family Recipe Showdown and Guy’s Flavortown Games (wt); Discovery’s Dancing With Sharks (wt); Investigation Discovery’s They Know What They Did; HGTV’s latest home renovation competition Renovating the Bachelor Mansion (wt); and OWN’s new reality series Heart & Hustle: Houston (wt).

Dungey also previewed TLC’s upcoming 90 Day: Hunt for Love, the next spin-off in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and TNT’s High Value Target (wt), a new scripted limited series about the interrogation of Saddam Hussein. She also confirmed that the first season of HBO Max® and Warner Bros. Television’s medical drama The Pitt will premiere on TNT in advance of the show’s season 2 premiere on HBO Max®.