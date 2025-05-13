Electric Sells ‘Leverage: Redemption’ to Japan’s WAKO

Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment has closed a deal with WAKO in Japan for the TV and VoD rights of the first season of “Leverage: Redemption.”

Leverage Redemption is the spin-off continuation of action crime series Leverage. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and the U.K., along with the current third season, which premiered in April.

The series follows a group of specialists who put their unique skills to good use by helping citizens fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.

Nolan Pielak, SVP of International Distribution at Electric Entertainment, said about the deal, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with WAKO. Our recent collaboration on another of our original series, Almost Paradise, was a great way to introduce our content to Japanese audiences. WAKO’s demand for more Electric titles reaffirms our commitment to delivering engaging blue-sky entertainment. We look forward to deepening our relationship with WAKO and sharing even more compelling stories with them.”

Nao Abe of WAKO said, “Having experienced firsthand the exceptional quality of Electric Entertainment’s productions with Almost Paradise and its ability to captivate audiences, we knew that Leverage: Redemption would be a perfect fit for our viewers. After witnessing the global success of its first two seasons, we were eager to bring the series to audiences in Japan. With its compelling storytelling, dynamic characters, and thrilling heist-driven plots, the show has resonated with viewers worldwide, making it a wonderful addition to our lineup.”