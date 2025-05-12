Kanal D’s ‘Farewell Letter’ Travels to Estonia

Kanal D International has licensed Turkish drama series ‘Farewell Letter’ (Veda Mektubu) in Estonia.

Produced by Most Production and directed by Deniz Çelebi Dikilitaş, Farewell Letter tells a heartfelt story of love, family, and past regrets resurfacing in unexpected ways.

The series revolves around Asli and Mehmet, the kids of two lovers — Ziya and Alanur — who parted ways 30 years earlier because of a letter. Ziya mysteriously abandoned Alanur just before their wedding.

Based on a true story, the first season of the Turkish series launched in 2023 and is produced by Most Production’s Gül Oguz.