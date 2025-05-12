FilmRise Acquires Peacock Original Series “Departure”

FilmRise has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Peacock Original series “Departure,” starring Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife,” “Under the Bridge”) and the late Christopher Plummer (“Beginners,” “A Beautiful Mind”).

Jonitha Keymoore, head of Content for FilmRise, said, “We are thrilled to expand our collection of contemporary, high-quality scripted content with this series. The incredible cast, led by Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer, brings exceptional performances that captivate audiences. FilmRise is thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver the series to audiences more widely across the U.S., allowing more viewers than ever to enjoy this compelling drama.”

Departure is a suspense drama series produced by Shaftesbury, in association with Corus Entertainment, Starlings Entertainment and Red Arrow Studios International for Global (Canada) and ran for two seasons as a Peacock Original in the U.S.

The series follows a brilliant but haunted accident investigator and her team, including her complicated mentor, as they investigate a series of mass transportation disasters. Season one centers on the mysterious disappearance of a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean, season two dissects a high-speed train derailment on the U.S.-Canada border, and season three delves into the sinking of a ferry off the coast of Newfoundland.