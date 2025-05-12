A Scatter TV Upfront

The uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs is expected to further reduce the advertising revenue of the U.S. broadcast TV stations. This is the prediction for the TV broadcast Upfront market that is starting today in New York City.

Television could be specifically negatively affected due to the fact that its largest advertisers are among the sectors most hit by the tariffs. The Wall Street Journal reported that advanced TV spending could fall 20.5 percent this year to $13.9 billion, compared to last year.

However, if the upfront market is going to slow down, but the U.S. economy would rebound later on, the scatter market (the TV inventory not committed during the Upfront market) could pick up.

Sports programming could have a brighter outlook, since it’s expected to make up for the loss of advertising predicted for other programming. Overall, total TV advertising spending for 2025 is expected to reach $61 billion across traditional and digital television (down from the $64 billion invested as early as 2019), with the exclusion of political advertising.