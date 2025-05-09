Cannes Film Festival Completes Official Line-Up

The upcoming Cannes Film Festival has added four new movies to its 2025 line-up and has confirmed that the official selection is now complete.

Bi Gan’s sci-fi thriller Résurrection joins the competition; while Martin Bourboulon’s political drama 13 Days, 13 Nights, Eugene Jarecki’s doc The Six Billion Dollar Man, and Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s Ma Frère will screen out of competition.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is set to kick off on Tuesday, May 13, with an opening ceremony honoring American actor, director and producer Robert De Niro, who will receive an honorary Palm d’Or for lifetime achievement. The festival will run until May 24, 2025.

Alongside the festival, the Cannes Film Market — taking place May 13-21 — attracts over 15,000 industry professionals to the Palais des Festivals, the Pavilion Village, as well as Cannes hotels.