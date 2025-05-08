Rose d’Or Announces Host, Opens Entries

The 64th edition of the Rose d’Or Awards has opened submissions from May 8, 2025 to September 22, 2025.

The Award ceremony will take place on December 1, 2025 at King’s Place in London, and will be hosted by comedian Dara Ó Briain.

Ó Briain is best known for hosting the BBC’s Mock the Week, Robot Wars, Three Men in a Boat, Dara and Ed’s Great Big Adventure, Stargazing Live, Dara Ó Briain’s Science Club, and more recently Volcano for Channel 5.

The award categories are: Drama, Comedy Drama and Sitcom, Soap or Telenovela, Factual Entertainment and Reality, Competition Reality, Studio Entertainment, Comedy Entertainment, Documentary, Arts, News and Current Affairs, Children and Youth, Multiplatform Series, and Audio. Individual awards will also be bestowed for Lifetime Achievement, Performance of the Year and Emerging Talent.

Last year, Rose d’Or received over 750 entries from more than 30 countries.