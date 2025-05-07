Mads Mikkelsen Joins “North”

Actor Mads Mikkelsen (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”) has joined the voice cast of the upcoming film “North,” an animated feature from Studio 100 Film and Norwegian production company PictoryLand.

The film, which will be screened at the Cannes Film festival next week, is a new retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen — following the adventures of young Gerda, who sets off into the great unknown in search of her friend Kai, who has mysteriously vanished.

Mikkelsen will lend his voice to the character Severin, the father of young Kai, who is abducted by the Snow Queen.

North is directed by fantasy author Bente Lohne and produced by Håkon Gundersen (Flight of the Navigator, Free Jimmy) and his company PictoryLand AS, in collaboration with studio Anima Vitae.