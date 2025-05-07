Banijay Plays Ball in the Netherlands

Banijay Entertainment has launched “Let’s Play Ball,” a new co-development from EndemolShine Nederland, Talpa Studios and Signal.Stream.

Commissioned by SBS6, the eight-episode series will make its international debut in the Netherlands this summer, and will be co-produced by EndemolShine Nederland and Signal.Stream. Filming for the series will take place across the Netherlands, including Friesland, Utrecht, and Limburg.

Let’s Play Ball is a physical game show involving a race across regional terrains, with contestants rolling a gigantic ball as they go. Each episode features two celebrity-led teams navigating varied landscapes, from narrow city streets, to rivers and countryside meadows. Each team, captained by a celebrity, and joined by their friends or relatives, must adapt to the ever-changing terrain and escalating twists.

James Townley, chief content officer, Development, Banijay Entertainment, said: “Let’s Play Ball is a bold, scalable, and riotous format, that perfectly reflects our commitment to delivering fresh, escapist entertainment for broad audiences. Its proven online success demonstrates strong young-skewing viewership, and with non-scripted co-productions thriving, this collaboration exemplifies what Banijay Entertainment is all about, building partnerships to maintain and grow the best portfolio in the business.”