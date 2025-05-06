Inter Medya’s ‘Deception’ Leads Italian Primetime

Turkish drama series ‘Deception’ — produced by TIMS&B Productions and distributed by Inter Medya — secured leading ratings in Italy’s primetime slot last Friday.

Airing on Mediaset’s Canale 5, the series garnered 2.291.000 viewers and achieved a 14.8 percent audience share, outperforming Italy’s main broadcaster, Rai 1.

The drama series, starring Vahide Perçin, Mustafa Uğurlu, Feyza Sevil Güngör, Berkay Ateş, and Ercan Kesal, revolves around a family court judge who seems to have a picture-perfect life. But events buried in her family’s past soon come to light, creating a web of lies.

Deception recently concluded its run in Panama, with the series’ final episode being watched by millions, reaffirming its broad appeal and storytelling power across cultures.

“These results are a clear reflection of the continuously growing global demand for Turkish drama,” said Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya. “We are proud to see Deception connect with audiences across continents, from Europe to Latin America.’