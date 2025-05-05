Michael Hirsh to Keynote at Annecy Festival

Michael Hirsh, renowned Canadian producer of children’s programming and author of the recently published book “Animation Nation: How We Built a Cartoon Empire,” will reflect on his four decades in the animation industry at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market (June 8-14, 2025).

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the market will welcome Hirsh as a keynote speaker on June 10, looking back on his years in the animation industry while tracing a parallel path with the market’s journey since its founding in 1985.

Joined by Christian Davin, president of Cartoon, the conversation will delve into the founding of Nelvana in 1971, its impact on the growth of the Canadian and worldwide animation sector, the creation of Studio Ellipse, and the broader consolidation of the industry. Hirsh will also share with Davin his perspective on the future of streaming and the opportunities it presents for non-U.S. players.

Hirsh commented, “I have attended the Annecy Festival since its inception. It is a great honor to be the keynote speaker at this momentous occasion. I look forward to sharing my insights and meeting with old and new colleagues.”

Prior to the keynote, on June 9, Hirsh will be signing copies of his debut book, at 4:30 p.m. at Bonlieu, the main Annecy fest venue.