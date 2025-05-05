Fremantle Partners with Women’s Pro Baseball League

Fremantle and the Women’s Pro Baseball League have entered into a strategic partnership that will see the companies collaborating across numerous sectors of business.

Fremantle will provide development, production, distribution, digital, sponsorship representation, licensing and marketing partnership support. In addition, Fremantle will oversee shoulder programming, documentaries, and a range of entertainment properties aimed at informing and connecting fans with all happenings across the league.

This partnership with the WPBL comes on the heels of the recent launch of Fremantle Sports, which is being led by Owain Walbyoff. The WPBL is the only professional women’s baseball league in America and will launch with six teams for its inaugural season beginning in the spring of 2026.

“Fremantle’s new alliance with the WPBL marks a significant milestone in the continued advancement and diversification of our sports business, and we are so proud to be a part of their journey to redefine women’s professional baseball,” said Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle CEO. “We are excited to play a pivotal role in helping elevate the league and its athletes, and we look forward to contributing to its success at every level.”