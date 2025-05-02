French Riviera Film Fest’s Finalist Shorts

Scheduled from May 16-17, 2025, the seventh annual French Riviera Film Festival, celebrating short film and short-form content from around the globe, has unveiled the finalist shorts of the competition. The full list of finalists is available here.

Scheduled during the time period of the Canned Film Festival, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the globe to participate in the two-day event that includes screenings, eighth annual Global Entertainment Showcase, VIP receptions, and a closing gala awards ceremony.

“Our boutique short film festival becomes more successful each and every year,” commented Nicole Goesseringer Muj, festival co-founder. “We’re thrilled that filmmakers are embracing AI, which is reflected in the many submissions we have received for this edition in that category. We look forward to showcasing the works by such talented filmmakers from around the globe once again this year in Cannes.”

Festival screenings are free to attend and will be held live over two days at the Eden Hotel & Spa in Cannes, with special ‘by invitation only’ receptions and awards events planned after each day’s screenings at the Bel-Air Fine Art Gallery and Eden Hotel & Spa.

The festival finalists and special mention films will also screen online beginning May 16 and 17 on the Entertainment Oxygen’s eoFlix platform.