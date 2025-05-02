KDI Unveils New Comedy ‘Grill and Cash’

Kanal D International has added comedy feature ‘Grill and Cash’ (Sıcak Büfe) to its catalog of Turkish content. Produced by D Media and directed by Serdar Gözelekli, the 107-minute film blends absurd comedy with crime.

The film tells the hilarious story of two brothers, with different personalities, who lead a very quiet life until they find themselves in over their heads with the local mafia, after a bag of cash — and a dead debt collector — land in their failing food kiosk.

The feature stars Hakan Yılmaz (Big Fat Lies) and Orkuncan İzan (Secret of Pearls) and will be released on May 16, 2025.

Kanal D International handles international distribution.