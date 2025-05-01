‘Hollyoaks’ Launches 30th Anniversary Tour

All3Media International has partnered with live events production company Maple Tree Entertainment in collaboration with series producer Lime Pictures on “Hollyoaks: The 30th Anniversary Tour.”

Launching in October in the U.K., the tour will be an in-conversation event at theaters, as cast members take fans of the show back through the decades through conversation, clips, games and musical entertainment.

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy has been confirmed as the first special guest throughout the tour, which will play four dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.

Hollyoaks first launched on October 23, 1995. It is the most youth-skewed U.K. continuing drama, following the lives of the residents of ‘the Chester village where it all happens’.

Jason Easy, VP Global Licensing at All3Media International commented, “We’re delighted to partner with Maple Tree Entertainment and Lime Pictures to bring to life the iconic, vibrant world of Hollyoaks off-screen. As the series celebrates three decades on air, Lime Pictures continually delivers a soap opera that remains a firm fan favorite, packed with charismatic characters, whilst also retaining a modern edge and ability to tackle timely contemporary issues head on. With an incredible fan base all over the U.K. we’re delighted that audiences will be able to go behind the scenes of the Chester-based soap like never before!”