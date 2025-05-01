Content Consumption During Ramadan

The Dubai International Content Market (November 4-5, 2025) has recently published a report on content consumption across MENA, APAC and Africa during Ramadan, a powerhouse season for TV and digital viewership.

Both traditional TV and streaming platforms recorded record-high numbers of viewers: 9.1 million on average daily, with 56 percent of viewing time via satellite and 44 percent from streaming services.

In terms of genres, comedy series Yawmyyyat Rajol Anis on MBC led the TV series category, while prank program Ramez Elon Masr on MBC led the entertainment category. Saudi Arabia’s SBC also made its mark with local favorites Ifttarona Ghayr and Nakhwah. Comedy, cooking shows, hidden camera shows, and religious talk shows all thrived, especially in regions like Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Senegal.

In terms of platform-specific Ramadan programming, VoD platforms like Shahid, StarzPlay, OSN+, and Netflix MENA invested heavily in Ramadan originals; Egyptian broadcasters like MBC Masr, ON TV, and CBC rolled out over 40 high-budget dramas.