Pierre Arditi to Receive Crystal Nymph

Pierre Arditi will receive the Crystal Nymph Award at the opening ceremony of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 13, 2025. The honor will be presented by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, recognizing Arditi’s lifetime contribution to television.

A towering figure in French-speaking entertainment, Pierre Arditi has enjoyed a sixty-year career, becoming one of the most prolific French actors. Arditi’s roles in series such as Sauveur Giordano and Le Sang de la Vigne have demonstrated his ability to seamlessly move between drama, comedy, crime, and social storytelling

“Pierre Arditi epitomizes television that is both popular and exacting, accessible yet refined. His loyalty to the medium, his enduring appeal across generations, and his exceptional body of work make him a natural choice for this award. We are deeply honored to celebrate his career in Monte-Carlo,” said Cécile Menoni, executive director of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.