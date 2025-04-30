Blink49 Acquires Rights to ‘Death on the Island’

Blink49 Studios has pre-empted the rights to ‘Death on the Island,’ the debut novel by former First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reid. Writer and producer Lynne Kamm (Plan B, Transplant) and Truenorth’s executive producers Kristinn Thordarson and Leifur B. Dagfinnsson (The Valhalla Murders, The Darkness) are attached to the television adaptation.

A six-part mystery thriller, the series will dive into the high-stakes world of diplomacy, where saving face can be deadlier than saving lives. When the Canadian ambassador’s deputy collapses at a remote Icelandic soirée, suspicions swirl, and his wife Jane Shearer decides to take matters into her own hands. Partnering with an ambitious young Icelandic detective, Jane uncovers a web of secrets, corruption, and betrayal stretching from Reykjavik’s elite to the heart of her own marriage.

Death on the Island was released in Canada by Simon & Schuster on April 29 and is set for publication in the U.S. by Sourcebooks on May 13; the book will be released in the U.K. as Death of a Diplomat on June 5.

This project stems from Blink49 Studios’ joint venture with North American literary management company Transatlantic. Blink49 will serve as the lead studio and controls worldwide rights.

Eliza Reid is an award-winning writer, public speaker, and co-founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat. During her eight years as the first lady of Iceland, she was active in promoting gender equality, entrepreneurship and innovation, tourism and sustainability, and the country’s writers and rich literary heritage.