Analog To The Rescue in Spain

Shortly after 12:30 pm on Monday, April 28, Spain came to a national halt due to a massive electric power outage. Railways, airports and underground trains stopped. People got stuck inside elevators. Those without cash couldn’t even buy food because cash dispensers went out of service. It was a case-study on how to deal with an emergency not caused by a malicious cyberattack.

“Radio, was the only way to get information during the blackout. Analog portable radios with batteries or in the car,” a Spanish TV executive said to VideoAge after the electricity was restored 10 hours later. He continued, “No electricity meant no light, no Wi-Fi, no Internet, no TV and no mobiles. Our TV station,” he explained, “continued broadcasting because we have plan A, B and C, but people with no electricity could not watch TV at home. We went back, like the good old analog days,” he concluded.

According to EU laws, Spain has now to disclose a technical report on the incident within three months. An independent probe conducted by European experts has to present its own findings within six months.