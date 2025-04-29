UKTV Acquires The Hunting Party, Allegiance

UKTV has acquired the U.K. premieres of The Hunting Party, the new crime procedural which debuted on NBC in the U.S., and Allegiance, the police drama which aired its second season on CBC in Canada, for its dedicated crime pay channel U&alibi.

The deal with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution also includes the U.K. linear premiere of U.S. true crime series Deadly Waters with Captain Lee, which sees Below Deck’s Captain Lee unravel the secrets of homicide investigations on rivers, lakes and the open seas. Produced by Critical Content for Oxygen True Crime in the U.S., UKTV has acquired the series for its free-to-air entertainment channel U&W and free streaming service U.

The Hunting Party is a new crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers America has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.

Allegiance is a police drama set in Surrey, British Columbia. Commissioned by CBC, Allegiance focuses on identity and belonging, policing and politics, and finding truth within the heart of a flawed justice system.

The Hunting Party is produced by All J Entertainment, Jake Coburn Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Allegiance is a CBC Original series from Lark Productions in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Deadly Waters with Captain Lee is produced by Critical Content for Oxygen. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is handling global sales for all three titles.

The Hunting Party and seasons 1 and 2 of Allegiance will make their U.K. premier on U&alibi later this year. Deadly Waters with Captain Lee will make its U.K. linear premier on U&W and U in May.