After taking control of Italian football (soccer), Americans moved to England with U.S. investors to claim championships in each of England’s top three leagues.
In Italy’s Serie A league, Americans own eight of the 20 teams: AC Milan, Fiorentina, Parma, Roma, Spezia, Venezia, Atalanta and Inter Milan.
According to The Wall Street Journal, “today, roughly a third of the 68 clubs in England’s top three divisions are majority owned or effectively controlled by Americans.”
American-owned Liverpool won England’s top league title, Burnley is in first place of the second-tier league (ahead of Leeds, also owned by Americans, and both to be promoted to the Premier League), and Birmingham City won the third-tier championship, while the also U.S.-owned Wrexham came in second place.
In England’s Premier League, Americans currently own: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Astor Villa, Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Everton; plus, they have a minority stake in West Ham.
