U.S. Takes Control of U.K. Football

After taking control of Italian football (soccer), Americans moved to England with U.S. investors to claim championships in each of England’s top three leagues.

In Italy’s Serie A league, Americans own eight of the 20 teams: AC Milan, Fiorentina, Parma, Roma, Spezia, Venezia, Atalanta and Inter Milan.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “today, roughly a third of the 68 clubs in England’s top three divisions are majority owned or effectively controlled by Americans.”

American-owned Liverpool won England’s top league title, Burnley is in first place of the second-tier league (ahead of Leeds, also owned by Americans, and both to be promoted to the Premier League), and Birmingham City won the third-tier championship, while the also U.S.-owned Wrexham came in second place.

In England’s Premier League, Americans currently own: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Astor Villa, Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Everton; plus, they have a minority stake in West Ham.