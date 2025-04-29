Nippon TV’s ‘Mother’ Gets Arabic Adaptation

Turkey’s Medyapim has finalized production of the Arabic language version of Nippon TV’s drama series “Mother.” The Arabic series, titled “Oumi” (“Mother” in Arabic), will premiere on MBC on May 4, 2025, and on streaming platform Shahid.

Mother first aired on Nippon TV in Japan in 2010. In addition to the Arabic version, the scripted format has been licensed to Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, Thailand, China, France, Spain, Mongolia, the Philippines and Greece, now recording 11 international remakes.

Medyapim — producer of the Turkish version — has previously produced two drama series for MBC, including the Arabic adaptation of BBC Studios’ Doctor Foster and the Arabic version of Turkish drama War of the Roses.