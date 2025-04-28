U.S. Media Discovers Canada

In the past, it looked like there was an implicit order about Canada among the U.S. media: Ignore at all cost the sleeping giant in the north.

Now, with the advent of U.S. president Donald Trump, the giant has awaken and the American media is going gaga over it.

And it’s not just the coverage of the Vancouver’s car attack, which understandably got the attention of nightly news and newspapers this week. The print media, in particular, has been devoting news and comment pages to the Canadian resolve against Trump’s tariffs.

The Wall Street Journal devoted three stories in its Monday edition: “Canadians Stiff-Arm U.S. Brands,” “Quebec Voters Shift to Liberals in Move Against Trump,” and, in the comments page, “Canada’s Trump Referendum.”

Earlier, the Sunday edition of The New York Times declared that “Anti-Trump of Canada Is Finding His Moment,” (about Prime Minister Mark Carney), and “Canadian Snowbirds Are Rethinking Their Winter Sojourns in Palm Springs.”

Lately, O Canada is heard in the U.S. as well!